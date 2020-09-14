New Couple Jacob Elordi And Kaia Gerber Walking Around

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Updated 5 minutes ago. Posted 20 minutes ago

Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber are allegedly dating. I don’t know this for sure because they haven’t told me, but judging by all the pics of them traipsing around NYC, they are…something.


Brendon Thorne / Getty Images, Stefania D’alessandro / Getty Images


Here they are, a maybe couple, holding hands!

And here they are, walking.


Roba / PapCulture / BACKGRID

This is them, practicing more walking.

This is them holding hands AND walking. Double whammy.

Here they are together, holding hands and at the airport, a very “we are in a relationship” thing to do.

Here’s more togetherness.


Kevy, Jwny / JosiahW / BACKGRID

And once again, more touching of hands.

Looks like they may or may not be together but are probably together, because they seem very much together!! Congrats to them.

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR