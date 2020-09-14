New Couple Alert? Emilia Clarke and Matt Smith Photographed Enjoying a Dinner Date

WENN/Mario Mitsis

The former ‘Game of Thrones’ actress and the ‘Doctor Who’ alum spark romance rumors as they are seen having a dinner at a Russian restaurant and strolling together in London.

Emilia Clarke appeared to have found a new love in Matt Smith. Months after declaring herself to be single, the Daenerys Targaryen depicter on “Game of Thrones” sent tongue wagging over a possible new romance after she was spotted enjoying a cozy dinner together with the “Doctor Who” actor in London.

In a photo obtained by Daily Mail, the 33-year-old actress was caught on camera walking side by side with the Prince Phillip depicter in “The Crown” on Friday night, September 11. The two of them were leaving Russian restaurant Bob Bob Ricard together.

The pair, who worked together in the 2015 action movie “Terminator: Genisys“, seemed to be enjoying each other’s company. They were captured all smiles while engaging in some conversation. For the outing, she wore a black jacket that she paired with white trousers and brown boots, while her companion went with white T-shirt under a gray jacket and black pants.

Before being linked to Matt, Emilia was involved in a relationship with Charlie McDowell, the filmmaker son of Malcolm McDowell and Mary Steenburgen. The two began dating sometime in 2018, but were believed to have split in February 2019. Years prior, she briefly dated “Ted” director Seth MacFarlane.

In March 2020, the “Last Christmas” actress opened up about dating fellow actors. Speaking to The Sunday Times, she candidly said, “I am single right now. Dating in this industry is interesting.” She added, “I mean, I wouldn’t say I’ve completely sworn off them, but I do think actor relationships that are successful are few and far between – and you have to have a ton of trust.”

Matt himself was in a five-year relationship with the “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” actress Lily James before they were hit with split speculation in December 2019. The pair, who met while filming “Pride And Prejudice And Zombies“, were rumored to have rekindled their romance in May after they were spotted stepping out together amid the coronavirus pandemic.