Nearly 50 SEC soccer and volleyball games set for SECN

SEC Network will be the home of SEC soccer and volleyball, with nearly 50 matchups between the two sports set to air on SECN. In addition to 44 total regular season matches, SEC Network will televise the 2020 SEC Soccer Championship, with details to come at a later date.

SEC Soccer Slated for Fall Conference Campaign

The 2020 SEC soccer season will consist of an eight-match, SEC-only regular season over eight weeks of competition beginning Friday, Sept. 18. Each team will play all six of its divisional opponents plus two cross-divisional opponents. 22 regular season matchups are slated for SEC Network.

All 14 squads will be in action on SEC Network over opening weekend. SECN action begins that opening Friday with Mississippi State facing off against Auburn at 7 p.m. ET. Saturday, Sept. 19 sees a quadruple header with four straight SEC showdowns set for SEC Network, beginning at noon. On Sunday, Sept. 20, an SECN doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.

The SEC Championship will be played November 13-22, in Orange Beach, Ala. All 14 schools will compete in the SEC Championship with each team guaranteed at least two matches. Details regarding TV coverage will be announced at a later date.

SEC Volleyball Set for October Start

The 2020 SEC volleyball season will consist of an eight-match, SEC-only schedule over six weeks of competition beginning Friday, Oct. 16. Each school will compete against four opponents, twice in the same weekend on back-to-back days. 22 total SEC volleyball matches are slated for SEC Network.

SEC Network is serving up conference action, with four matches set for SECN the first weekend of the season. Longtime rivals Tennessee and Kentucky will open the season at 7 p.m. on that opening Friday, with a tripleheader to follow on Sunday, Oct. 18.

SEC volleyball teams will participate in spring competition as well, with details of formats contingent on final decisions by the NCAA to conduct spring championships in those sports.

SEC Network Soccer TV Schedule Date Time (ET) Matchup Fri, Sep 18 7 p.m. Mississippi State at Auburn Sat, Sep 19 Postponed Florida at Missouri 2 p.m. Tennessee at Alabama 4 p.m. LSU at Arkansas 6 p.m. Texas A,amp;M at Ole Miss Sun, Sep 20 1 p.m. South Carolina at Georgia 3 p.m. Kentucky at Vanderbilt Fri, Sep 25 7 p.m. Alabama at Mississippi State Sun, Sep 27 2 p.m. Ole Miss at LSU 4 p.m. Auburn at Texas A,amp;M Fri, Oct 2 7 p.m. Tennessee at Georgia Sun, Oct 4 1 p.m. Kentucky at South Carolina 3 p.m. Texas A,amp;M at Arkansas 5 p.m. Alabama at Florida Fri, Oct 9 7 p.m. Missouri at Tennessee Sun, Oct 11 2 p.m. Florida at Texas A,amp;M 4 p.m. LSU at Mississippi State Sun, Oct 18 6 p.m. Auburn at Georgia Sun, Oct 25 2 p.m. Florida at South Carolina 4 p.m. Arkansas at Ole Miss Sun, Nov 1 1 p.m. Kentucky at Missouri Sun, Nov 8 6 p.m. Alabama at Auburn