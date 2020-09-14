Home Sports Nearly 50 SEC soccer and volleyball games set for SECN

Nearly 50 SEC soccer and volleyball games set for SECN

SEC Network will be the home of SEC soccer and volleyball, with nearly 50 matchups between the two sports set to air on SECN. In addition to 44 total regular season matches, SEC Network will televise the 2020 SEC Soccer Championship, with details to come at a later date.

SEC Soccer Slated for Fall Conference Campaign

The 2020 SEC soccer season will consist of an eight-match, SEC-only regular season over eight weeks of competition beginning Friday, Sept. 18. Each team will play all six of its divisional opponents plus two cross-divisional opponents. 22 regular season matchups are slated for SEC Network.

All 14 squads will be in action on SEC Network over opening weekend. SECN action begins that opening Friday with Mississippi State facing off against Auburn at 7 p.m. ET. Saturday, Sept. 19 sees a quadruple header with four straight SEC showdowns set for SEC Network, beginning at noon. On Sunday, Sept. 20, an SECN doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.

The SEC Championship will be played November 13-22, in Orange Beach, Ala. All 14 schools will compete in the SEC Championship with each team guaranteed at least two matches. Details regarding TV coverage will be announced at a later date.

SEC Volleyball Set for October Start

The 2020 SEC volleyball season will consist of an eight-match, SEC-only schedule over six weeks of competition beginning Friday, Oct. 16. Each school will compete against four opponents, twice in the same weekend on back-to-back days. 22 total SEC volleyball matches are slated for SEC Network.

SEC Network is serving up conference action, with four matches set for SECN the first weekend of the season. Longtime rivals Tennessee and Kentucky will open the season at 7 p.m. on that opening Friday, with a tripleheader to follow on Sunday, Oct. 18.

SEC volleyball teams will participate in spring competition as well, with details of formats contingent on final decisions by the NCAA to conduct spring championships in those sports.

SEC Network Soccer TV Schedule

DateTime (ET)Matchup
Fri, Sep 187 p.m.Mississippi State at Auburn
Sat, Sep 19PostponedFlorida at Missouri
2 p.m.Tennessee at Alabama
4 p.m.LSU at Arkansas
6 p.m.Texas A,amp;M at Ole Miss
Sun, Sep 201 p.m.South Carolina at Georgia
3 p.m.Kentucky at Vanderbilt
Fri, Sep 257 p.m.Alabama at Mississippi State
Sun, Sep 272 p.m.Ole Miss at LSU
4 p.m.Auburn at Texas A,amp;M
Fri, Oct 27 p.m.Tennessee at Georgia
Sun, Oct 41 p.m.Kentucky at South Carolina
3 p.m.Texas A,amp;M at Arkansas
5 p.m.Alabama at Florida
Fri, Oct 97 p.m.Missouri at Tennessee
Sun, Oct 112 p.m.Florida at Texas A,amp;M
4 p.m.LSU at Mississippi State
Sun, Oct 186 p.m.Auburn at Georgia
Sun, Oct 252 p.m.Florida at South Carolina
4 p.m.Arkansas at Ole Miss
Sun, Nov 11 p.m.Kentucky at Missouri
Sun, Nov 86 p.m.Alabama at Auburn

SEC Network Volleyball TV Schedule

DateTime (ET)Matchup
Fri, Oct 167 p.m.Tennessee at Kentucky
Sun, Oct 18NoonSouth Carolina at Georgia
2 p.m.Missouri at Alabama
4 p.m.LSU at Texas A,amp;M
Wed, Oct 218 p.m.Florida at Auburn
Thu, Oct 227 p.m.Texas A,amp;M at Ole Miss
Fri, Oct 237 p.m.Texas A,amp;M at Ole Miss
Wed, Oct 288 p.m.Auburn at South Carolina
Thu, Oct 297 p.m.Georgia at Tennessee
Fri, Oct 307 p.m.Alabama at Florida
Sun, Nov 13 p.m.Ole Miss at Arkansas
Wed, Nov 48 p.m.Mississippi State at Texas A,amp;M
Thu, Nov 57 p.m.Arkansas at Missouri
Fri, Nov 67 p.m.South Carolina at Tennessee
Sun, Nov 82 p.m.Alabama at Georgia
4 p.m.Auburn at Kentucky
Wed, Nov 118 p.m.Florida at South Carolina
Thu, Nov 127 p.m.Kentucky at Mississippi State
Fri, Nov 137 p.m.Kentucky at Mississippi State
Fri, Nov 201 p.m.Missouri at Ole Miss
7 p.m.Georgia at Florida
Sun, Nov 224 p.m.Tennessee at Auburn

