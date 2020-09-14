Nayanthara sets off to Goa, beau Vignesh Shivan turns photographer for her

Nayanthara keeps amazing us with her powerful acts at the movies. The actress who leads a super-busy life was forced to take a break in the lockdown. However before work on her future projects resume, the actress took a trip to Goa with her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan.

On the vacay, Vignesh took to his Instagram to share a pretty click of the actress. In the picture we see Nayanthara in a pretty dress, hair tied in a neat bun and stepping into the pool for a quick dip. Vignesh captioned the picture saying, ‘Stepping into vacay mood after the mandatory holiday mode.Â Nejamaavaeeee long long long time phew !!! #goa #candolim #weekendvibes #wikkiclicks #nofilter #nofilterneeded #photography #familytime #familytimeisthebesttime¸ #familyiseverything.’

Uff…so much love for his ladylove is making us go awww. Also we must say the picture clicked is pretty amazing. Take a look at it for yourself.







The couple even spent Onam together in Kochi with Nayanthara’s family. They’d shared pictures where they were seen in traditional attires. Now we just love this couple and their mushy posts on social media.