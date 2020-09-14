Naomi Campbell Reportedly Sued Her Billionaire Ex-BF First!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Last week it was revealed that supermodel Naomi Campbell was being sued for millions by her Vladislav Doronin — but new reports say that Naomi actually sued him first.

Naomi filed papers in London in February and is currently in arbitration “to get some of her things back that are in his possession,” a source who told The Post. “She’s been asking for these things back for years, but they’ve had no recent conversation. And then he went and did this.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR