Naomi Campbell Filed Lawsuit Against Ex Vladislav Doronin Months Before He Sued Her

WENN

The supermodel had reportedly tried to ‘get some of her things’ in the Russian real estate developer’s possession back before he instigated legal proceedings against her.

Naomi Campbell reportedly filed a lawsuit against her billionaire ex Vladislav Doronin months before he instigated legal proceedings against her.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, the businessman – who dated Naomi from 2008 to 2013 – alleges the star is refusing to pay back a sum he loaned her over the years.

However, according to the New York Post’s gossip column Page Six, the supermodel had already sued the Russian real estate developer months earlier, in February.

In a case filed in London that is currently in arbitration, the star aimed “to get some of her things back that are in his possession,” a source told the publication.

“She’s been asking for these things back for years, but they’ve had no recent conversation. And then he went and did this,” they added.

Paul M. O’Connor III, a partner at Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP, which represents Doronin, said in a statement his client tried to resolve “a series of ongoing disputes” with Campbell in private.

“Unfortunately, despite our client’s best efforts that was not possible, and seeking resolution through the legal system is the only option remaining,” he added.

Although the exact amount remains unclear, he also claims Naomi is holding on to some unspecified belongings of her former partner, worth in excess of $3 million (£2.3 million).