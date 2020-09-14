Myleene Klass Gets Engaged Following Romantic Dinner in Garden Shed

The former Hear’Say star says yes to her boyfriend Simon Motson as she’s ‘blown away’ by his romantic proposal during a dinner date to celebrate their fifth anniversary.
Myleene Klass is engaged to Simon Motson – the father of her one-year-old son Apollo.
The former Hear’Say singer was “blown away” when businessman Simon pulled out all the stops for the romantic proposal last month (Aug20) – replicating all the details from their first date to mark their fifth anniversary.
“He even replicated the dinner we had – burger and fries, followed by cherry pie. When he got down on one knee and started fumbling around under the table, I thought he was joking,” she laughed to Britain’s OK! magazine. “Then I thought: ‘Oh my God, he’s for real.’ I was completely speechless.”
To ensure the moment was as realistic as possible, Simon transformed their garden shed into a replica of a bar they’d gone to later in the evening on their first date, and borrowed tables and chairs from Mayfair’s Little House members’ club.
Klass has two daughters, Ava and Hero, from her previous marriage to Graham Quinn, and Simon has a 13-year-old son and nine-year-old daughter.