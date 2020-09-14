My Life Is a Dumpster

Instagram

One of the hardest moments in Kelly Clarkson‘s life is when she filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock after 7 years of marriage. During her appearance on “Today” show on Sunday, September 13, the singer admitted her life “has been a little bit of a dumpster.”

“Personally, it’s been a little hard the last couple months,” she revealed to host Willie Geist during the virtual interview. She went on saying that she has been relying on her friends following the split.

“I’ve been talking to friends that have been through a divorce,” continued the 38-year-old “American Idol” alum. “I don’t know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet, because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved.”

During the episode, Kelly also revealed that she’s working a [u=/news/view/00159656.html]new album], which release date has yet to be announced. “This next record, this will probably be the most personal one I’ve ever released,” she explained. “The whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship, to the end of what it is now.”

“It’s been very therapeutic for me,” she went on saying. “It’s very honest.”

The “Catch My Breath” hitmaker filed for divorce from Brandon in June. The pair share two children together, six-year-old daughter River and four-year-old son Remington. Despite a number of the tracks being about their parents’ failed relationship, Clarkson added that one song off her upcoming album has her kids’ stamp of approval.

“There’s one that my kids sing in the car. ‘Cause I’m going through mixes, and I’m just, like, ‘This is weird,'” she shared. “Like, it’s your relationship. I’ve never written about my life to where my kids are, like, singing along.”