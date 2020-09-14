Move over, Intel. Nvidia’s the best chipmaker now

This is the web version of Data Sheet, ’s daily newsletter on the top tech news. To get it delivered daily to your in-box, sign up here.

Some seemingly momentous changes are temporary.

One day the U.S. Centers for Disease Control will return to being the world’s preeminent public health organization, unaffected by the actions of norm-busting political appointees. And Oracle, which has been sucking at the government’s teat since its earliest days, will never be a consumer company, though its opportunism to grab grubbily at the political moment is unparalleled.

Far more momentous is the changing of the guard in the semiconductor industry. For decades there has been one cock of the roost in the chip business. That was Intel, first a giant of memory chips and then, in a paranoia-driven strategic shift for the ages, the king of microprocessors for PCs and similarly functioning servers.

Intel’s era is over now, thanks to the dominating run of its crosstown rival, Nvidia. The younger company had already surged past Intel, thanks to its attention to chips powering the graphics of video games, technology that came in handy for all sorts of artificial intelligence-fueled applications. With its $40-billion acquisition of ARM from a faltering SoftBank, Nvidia will compete on every important semiconductor application in the technology landscape.

Nvidia isn’t a household name in the way that Intel was, a feat Intel accomplished with epic marketing that convinced consumers who wouldn’t know a byte from a bite that they needed Intel to be inside their computers. Instead, Nvidia has won in the marketplace, with nary a consumer marketing campaign.

To come up to speed on Nvidia, read Andrew Nusca’s masterful 2017 profile of its CEO, Jensen Huang, a Taiwanese-born American success story.

