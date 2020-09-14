MMA Fighter Knocks Man Unconscious Then Breaks BOTH HIS ARMS!! (Video)

30 year old Ivan Kontić, a former MMA fighter is now wanted for allegedly brutally knocking a man unconscious and then breaking both his arms, has learned.

The brutal attack was captured on video, and has been viewed more than 10 million times around the world.

The incident popped off in Bulevar Oslobođenja in the city of Novi Sad in Serbia. Police say that the video shows Ivan savagely beating a non-responsive guy by punching him square in the face.

Once completely lifeless, Ivan allegedly breaks both victim’s arms.

In the video, noticed that some people tried to intervene and stop the brutal beating, nut the former MMA fighter scared them off.

The victim is 28 year old, and was identified only as “MM” and has learned from local reports that he survived the beating and is expected to recover.

The alleged assailant, 30 year old Ivan Kontić, is on the run and wanted by the Serbian police. They suspect he may have fled to Montenegro and are working on issuing an international Interpol warrant.

Meanwhile, the victim has been released from hospital and is recovering at home.

