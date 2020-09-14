MMA Fighter Knocks Man Unconscious Then Breaks BOTH HIS ARMS!! (Video)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

30 year old Ivan Kontić, a former MMA fighter is now wanted for allegedly brutally knocking a man unconscious and then breaking both his arms, has learned.

The brutal attack was captured on video, and has been viewed more than 10 million times around the world.

LINK TO GRAPHIC FIGHT VIDEO

The incident popped off in Bulevar Oslobođenja in the city of Novi Sad in Serbia. Police say that the video shows Ivan savagely beating a non-responsive guy by punching him square in the face. 

