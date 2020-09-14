MLB banning alcohol from locker room celebrations this season

It appears that a tradition as old as time won’t occur in clinching celebrations during the 2020 Major League Baseball postseason. Champagne showers, beer baths and however else players use alcohol to celebrate either moving on to the next round or winning the World Series won’t take place this year.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, MLB is sending a memo to teams this week insisting that clinching celebrations must be socially distant, outdoors and contain no alcohol due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This is the latest step the league is taking to prevent the spread of the coronavirus after multiple teams have experienced COVID-19 outbreaks during the regular season. MLB also has decided to implement a neutral site bubble format for the postseason to limit the amount of travel for teams and players.

Entering a bubble situation could be the best thing for MLB. We’ve seen the NHL and NBA successfully limit the risk of COVID-19 infection by keeping players in an isolated situation, and it’s certainly something that MLB can’t ignore.