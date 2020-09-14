Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett Among Latest Early Winners Ahead of 2020 ACM Awards

WENN

Three more early winners have been officially announced by the Academy of Country Music Awards on the eve of the 2020 ceremony which will be hosted by Keith Urban.

Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett are among the early ACM Awards winners after grabbing early gongs for music event and video on Monday (14Sep20).

The 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards comes to Nashville, Tennessee for the first time in its history on Wednesday (16Sep20), and some big names will already be winners as they arrive.

Ahead of the broadcast, some winners have been named, with Rhett’s “Remember You Young” landing Video of the Year and Lambert grabbing the Music Event of the Year prize for her cover of Elvin Bishop‘s “Fooled Around and Fell in Love”, featuring tourmates Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Tenille Townes, and Elle King.

Hillary Lindsey was also honoured with her first Songwriter of the Year award.

Meanwhile, Tenille Townes and Riley Green learned they were the New Artist of the Year winners last month (Aug20).

Keith Urban will host the ACM Awards on Wednesday and also perform with Pink while Luke Combs, Maren Morris, and Taylor Swift are also billed to hit the stages of Nashville’s most famous venues for the ceremony.