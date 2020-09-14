Miley Cyrus Spoke About Voting And The 2020 Election

“I’ve never experienced an election this important before.”
So, Miley Cyrus is no stranger to campaigning for people to vote — heck, she once spent two hours in a college personally doing voter outreach in 2016.
Subsequently, it tracks that when she recently spoke to the Australian radio show Fitzy & Wippa about the significance of voting in the upcoming election, her words were super important.
“I’m 27, I know I’ve never experienced an election this important before — and I’m not sure I ever will again,” she began.
“I can’t express the importance enough of young people getting out there, being active, and making sure that their friends and family are voting. That they have their information about mailing in, about the state of our country right now, the hate, the pain.”
“I think young people are really stepping up to the plate, taking charge, and getting mobilized,” she continued. “It’s rock bottom here right now, it’s a desperate time — and that’s when people really step up.”
