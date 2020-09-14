Miley Cyrus Explains Why She Doesn’t Believe in ‘Don’t Worry, Be Happy’

Instagram

The ‘Midnight Sky’ singer insists worrying is healthy because it leads people to take extra precaution especially during the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

Miley Cyrus doesn’t follow the old adage of “don’t worry and be happy” as she believes that worrying is what’s keeping everyone safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 27-year-old singer opened up during a virtual appearance on Australia’s Nova 96.9’s Fitzy & Wippa breakfast show, as she explained why it’s so vital that people vote in the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

“I think that you know it’s kind of rock bottom here right now. I think it’s desperate times, I think people will really step up,” the “Midnight Sky” star said. “I don’t believe in ‘don’t worry and be happy,’ I believe that worry is healthy. Worry is why we are washing our hands, wearing our masks, keeping our distance. I believe in realism and not saying everything is going to be okay.”

Miley – one of the outspoken opponents of current POTUS Donald Trump – added that the election is the most important of her lifetime, as she continued, “I can’t express the importance enough, especially if young people getting out there and being active and making sure that their friends, their family are voting and have the information about whether it’s mailing in, about the state of our country right now.”

“It’s just crucial that we get out there and make changes and we have someone fit for the job of running our country.”