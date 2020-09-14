Migrants Rescued by Tanker Arrive in Italy After Weekslong Standoff

Forty days after being rescued by a shipping tanker in the Mediterranean and then being prevented from coming ashore by the Maltese authorities, a group of 27 migrants was finally to allowed to disembark in Italy over the weekend.

The migrants were transferred on Friday from the tanker, the Maersk Etienne, to a humanitarian vessel, which was then allowed to dock in the port of Pozzallo, Sicily, late Saturday.

The weekslong drama raised serious questions about the role of commercial vessels abiding by the laws of international waters in conducting emergency rescues and focused attention on Europe’s broken migration policies.

Rights groups and shipping experts have warned that the standoff between the ship and the local authorities could set a dangerous precedent and threaten lives by deterring commercial vessels in the Mediterranean from responding to boats in distress as required by law.