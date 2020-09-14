Microsoft Enterprise Mobility gains iOS device compliance through Jamf

Jamf, the Apple-focused mobile device management vendor, has announced a deeper collaboration with Microsoft Enterprise Mobility by adding iOS Device Compliance.

Jamf is 100% focused on making Apple work in the enterprise, K-12, healthcare, retail, and more. They also recognize that some organizations still have a heavy Microsoft presence, so they need to make it easy for IT departments to manage both, especially in a time when a lot of teams are working from home.

With this new announcement, Microsoft Endpoint Manager gains some valuable tools to help mixed device organizations.

“Trends like employee technology choice programs and the consumerization of IT continue to grow, and organizations need management tools that can adapt and shift to hybrid environments. With Microsoft and Jamf, IT teams can consolidate management of employee devices, while not losing the ability to provide key ecosystem-specific functionality.” Brad Anderson, corporate vice president at Microsoft

Jamf already has the ability to leverage Conditional Access on macOS by sharing inventory data from Jamf with Microsoft Endpoint Manager. Now, iOS devices will be included for inventory, compliance, and more. IT can prevent an authorized user from using any macOS /iOS device that does not comply with security policies until the issue is resolved.

Jamf makes iOS Device Compliance work by requiring employees to register the devices they want to use to access apps connected with Azure Active Directory. Compliance criteria is established and measured on the iOS device by Jamf. The device information collected by Jamf is then sent to Microsoft Endpoint Manager. Last, Endpoint Manager checks the device’s compliance state and uses Azure Active Directory to grant or deny access. If the device is not compliant, a push notification is sent to the user, requiring remediation in Jamf Self Service.

iOS Device Compliance is expected to be available for all Jamf customers later this year, and it’s currently in closed preview.

