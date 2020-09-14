Marimaca Project PEA Presentation, Webinar and Q,A

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Marimaca Copper Corp. (“Marimaca Copper” or the “Company”) (TSX: MARI) is pleased to announce that the presentation and recording from its Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) webinar, hosted by Marimaca Copper’s President, Hayden Locke, is now available on the Company’s website.

The webinar and Q,amp;A were hosted on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 following the release of Marimaca Copper Project’s (“Marimaca”) PEA on August 4, 2020.

Notes to Editors

Marimaca is fast becoming recognised as one of the most significant copper discoveries in Chile in recent years as it represents a new type of deposit which challenges accepted exploration wisdom and promises to open up new frontiers for discoveries elsewhere in the country. Marimaca is hosted by intrusive rocks while the numerous manto deposits in the same region are hosted by volcanics. With a lack of new copper exploration discoveries in Chile, the growing Marimaca resource is a high-profile development project as it is situated in the coastal belt at low elevation close to Antofagasta and Mejillones. This prime location could enable its future development at a relatively modest capital investment. Marimaca will benefit from nearby existing infrastructure including roads, powerlines, ports, a sulphuric acid plant, a skilled workforce and seawater.