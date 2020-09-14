Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade to be reduced to television-only event By

© . 93rd Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City
() – Macy’s Inc (NYSE:)’s iconic Thanksgiving Day Parade will shift to a television-only special presentation, the company and the City of New York said on Monday.
The department store chain said staging for the parade’s elements would focus solely around the Herald Square area of Midtown Manhattan and would not use the traditional 2.5-mile parade route.
