Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to Be Reinvented as Virtual Showcase

Acknowledging that it ‘will not be the same parade we’re used to’ because of the COVID-19 pandemic, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio promises that it will still offer ‘that warmth and that great feeling.’

America’s beloved Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be a virtual spectacular this year.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday (September 14) that one of the city’s signature celebrations will be largely held online in November.

With large gatherings prohibited due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event will not be held on the city’s streets – as is the norm – but it will offer “something that will really give us that warmth and that great feeling we have on Thanksgiving Day,” according to de Blasio.

“It will not be the same parade we’re used to,” the Mayor added. “It will be a different kind of event. They’re reinventing the event for this moment in history, and you’ll be able to feel the spirit and the joy of that day on television, online.”

The showcase, which typically features massive balloons and celebrity performances on floats, has run for almost a century, with a staging area in front of the Macy’s Herald Square store. The iconic event has been telecast since 1953.