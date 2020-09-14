Lil Uzi Vert Tries to Pick Fight With Lil Yachty Over JT

WENN/Instagram

Some people speculate that the ‘Speed Me Up’ rapper might have had sex with the City Girls member before and the 26-year-old rapper did not appreciate that.

Is he being serious or just playing around? Lil Uzi Vert has successfully sparked chatter after he took to his Twitter account over the weekend to call out his fellow rapper, Lil Yachty, over something that he did in the past.

Uzi directly mentioned Yachty and said, “wya you know what u did in 2018,” along with an angry face emoticon. Yachty seemed to be a bit confused after the sudden callout as he did not know what he did wrong. Thus, the “Speed Me Up” rapper replied, “What I do,” adding a surprised face emoji.

In response, Uzi simply wrote, “JT.”

<br />

His tweet immediately created buzz among social media users, with a number of people being convinced that Yachty had sex with the City Girls member in 2018. “Uzi claimed that Yachty smashed JT in 2018, I’m confused as to why he’d go out of his way to make that public tho,” one person said. “Lmao @ Uzi getting mad at who JT dated before him. toxic s**t, he Baby Pluto FR,” another wrote.

Someone else commented, “I hope jt make better men decisions she too pretty cause uzi is treating her like a clown in the circus.” Meanwhile, an Internet had this to say, “my timeline is so messy right now, omg. why would Uzi tweet and delete that tweet bringing up JT’s name? their whole back and forth is so weird.”

Rumors of Uzi and JT being romantically involved have been around since last year. During her appearance on “The Breakfast Club” with Yung Miami last month, JT was asked about the rumors by one of the hosts. Flustered, she said, “I didn’t break up with him. We never was… What the f**k is wrong with you!”