Lifetime’s First Asian American-Led Christmas Movie Reveals Cast

Jacky Lai (V-Wars), Tony Giroux (Motherland: Fort Salem) and Tzi Ma (Mulan, Wu Assassins) will enjoy A Sugar & Spice Holiday, in Lifetime’s first movie centered on an Asian-American family and featuring an Asian director, writer, casting director and cast.

Premiering December 2020, the movie follows Suzie (played by Lai), a rising young architect who returns to her small hometown in Maine for Christmas, where her Chinese-American parents, Pete (Ma) and Mimi (Motherland: Fort Salem‘s Lillian Lim), run the local Lobster Bar.

Following the loss of her beloved grandmother who was a legendary baker in their community, Suzie is guilted into following in her grandmother’s footsteps by entering — you guessed it — the local gingerbread house competition. Teaming up with an old high school friend Billy (Giroux), who grew up to be quite a catch, “Suzie must find the right mix of sugar and spice to win the competition, and perhaps find some love in the process.”

Jennifer Liao will direct the telepic, which was written by Eirene Donohue and cast by Judy Lee.

A Sugar & Spice Holiday, like The Christmas Setup (which is led by an LGBTQ romance; get casting news), represents Lifetime’s mission to redefine the traditional holiday movies in its slate with diverse talent in front of, and behind, the camera.

For A Sugar & Spice Holiday, Lifetime is working with CAPE (Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment), which champions diversity by educating, connecting and empowering Asian American and Pacific Islander artists and leaders in entertainment and media.