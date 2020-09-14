Lewis Hamilton Facing Hefty Fine for Wearing Breonna Taylor Tribute T-Shirt

Instagram

The Formula 1 race driver is under investigation for donning a T-shirt with the message ‘Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor’ on the front and ‘Say her name’ on the back.

–

Formula 1 racer Lewis Hamilton is facing a hefty fine over his tribute to slain Breonna Taylor at the Tuscan Grand Prix over the weekend (11to13Sep20).

Federation Internationale de l’Automobile officials are reportedly looking into whether or not the item, which called for officers involved in Taylor’s killing to be arrested, violated the terms of the “no political statement” rule all drivers must abide by.

During the event in Italy, Hamilton sported a black T-shirt, which featured the slogan “Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor” in pink on the front, and the words “Say her name” on the back, accompanied by an image of Breonna, an emergency medical worker in Kentucky, who was fatally shot multiple times in her own home in March (20) after officers entered with a no-knock warrant during a botched drugs raid.

<br />

The three cops allegedly involved are yet be charged over her death.

The news comes after Hamilton opened up about his experience as one of the few men of colour in his sport.

“I’m in a sport which is white-dominated and there is very little diversity,” he shared in August (20) during a chat organised by Puma bosses. “And with everything that happened in the States, it really brought up a lot of emotions for me. A lot of people think it is only happening in the States. Yes, there is the police brutality in the States but systemic racism is across the world.”