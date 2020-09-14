Le’Veon Bell could be out ‘a couple of weeks’ with hamstring injury

As Rich Cimini of ESPN explained, Bell hurt his hamstring in the second quarter of the season-opening defeat. He tallied only six rushes for 14 yards and two catches before he was sidelined and replaced by veteran Frank Gore.

It’s believed Gore, 37, will be the club’s first-choice running back until Bell is available. Third-year pro Josh Adams, who scored a garbage-time touchdown against Buffalo, will be behind Gore on the depth chart.