Le’Veon Bell could be out ‘a couple of weeks’ with hamstring injury

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase told reporters on Monday that running back Le’Veon Bell could miss at least “a couple of weeks” due to the hamstring injury he sustained during Sunday’s 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
During his post-game press obligation, Gase admitted that he regretted leaving the 28-year-old ball-carrier in the game after he suffered the initial setback.
As Rich Cimini of ESPN explained, Bell hurt his hamstring in the second quarter of the season-opening defeat. He tallied only six rushes for 14 yards and two catches before he was sidelined and replaced by veteran Frank Gore.
It’s believed Gore, 37, will be the club’s first-choice running back until Bell is available. Third-year pro Josh Adams, who scored a garbage-time touchdown against Buffalo, will be behind Gore on the depth chart.