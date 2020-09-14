Larissa Dos Santos Lima Tries to Look Like Kylie Jenner With $72K Plastic Surgeries

Instagram

Entrusting Dr. Lane Smith in Las Vegas to enhance her look, the ’90 Day Fiance’ star undergoes liposuction and has fat from her hips and waist transferred to her bottom.

It’s a known fact that Larissa Dos Santos Lima is obsessed with plastic surgery and is more than willing to spend a hefty amount of money to enhance her looks. Most recently, it’s been reported that the “90 Day Fiance” star went under multiple surgeries to make herself look like Kylie Jenner.

TMZ reported that Larissa went to Dr. Lane Smith in Las Vegas and spent $72,000 for several Kylie-inspired plastic surgeries. She first went under the knife in February, getting a boob job that brought her from a 34A to 34DD as well as a nose job. However, those surgeries apparently were not enough for her because she later returned to the doctor in August.

For her second round of surgeries, the Brazilian star underwent liposuction and had fat removed from her hips and waist and transferred to her bottom. She also had botox, laser facials and fillers.

Larissa confirmed the reports by posting on Instagram Stories screenshots of articles about her plastic surgeries. She additionally revealed the result of the surgeries through a CamSoda stream on Monday, September 14.

Larissa has always been open about her love for plastic surgeries through “90 Day Fiance”. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this year, the TLC personality opened up about all the procedures she had and revealed that she has no plans of stopping. “I’m a big fan of cosmetic procedures,” she told the gossip site. “Having the cosmetic surgery was something that I really wanted to do a long time ago.”

She continued, “My next goal is to get a tummy tuck and a Brazilian butt lift. … Once we drink the wine of the plastic surgery, we start to find things that we can fix, we can change, you know? And once I tried [it], I don’t want to stop.”