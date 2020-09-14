Landlord: Masika From Love & Hip Hop Is A Squatter – Didn’t Pay Rent!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Masika Kalysha continues to stay in the public eye — and this time it’s for all the wrong reasons.

Most recently, Masikas been engaged in an public battle with Hazel-E and the two sat down for a show called The Conversation on Zeus Network. Now, Masika’s name is getting dragged for allegedly not paying her rent – and being a deadbeat.

David Weintraub has been a reality TV show producer for over a decade, working on shows such as Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew, Sober House, Hollywood Hillbillies, and Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

