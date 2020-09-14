Kuo: New Apple Watch design coming in 2021 at the earliest, 120hz iPhone expected next year

In addition to what to expect from Apple this year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also outlined what could be on the table for Apple in 2021. The analyst speculates that a “significant form factor design change” could come to the Apple Watch as early as the second half of next year.

Kuo explains that the Apple Watch Series 6 is expected to resemble the Apple Watch Series 4 and Apple Watch Series 5 form factor, with the “major selling point” of this year’s upgrade being the addition of blood oxygen sensing. Looking ahead to 2021, however, the analyst writes that he expects that a “significant form factor design change would come with new Apple Watch models in 2H21 at the earliest.”

Kuo poured cold water on expectations that the iPhone 12 lineup will feature 120hz displays, citing concerns over battery life. The debate over 120hz will continue into 2021, however, with Kuo predicting that the 2021 iPhone lineup will adopt 120hz technology.

According to Kuo, the iPhone 13 (or whatever it ends up being named) will adopt LTPO technology to lower the display’s power consumption. In turn, this will give Apple the battery headroom to enable 120hz functionality next year. Apple first adopted LTPO — or low-temperature polysilicone and oxide display — technology in the Apple Watch Series 4, so it makes sense to extend the power-saving feature to the iPhone lineup next year.

Finally, as we noted earlier this morning, Kuo also anticipates that Apple will bring Touch ID functionality to the side button in additional iPad models starting in 2021. The iPad Air 4 is expected to be the first Apple product with Touch ID in the power button, and mass production will begin in mid-September.

What do you think of Kuo’s expectations for the iPhone 12 and beyond? Let us know down in the comments!

