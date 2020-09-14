Kris Jenner: Khloe Kardashian Hasn’t Since Crying Over ‘KUWTK’ Ending

Kris Jenner has revealed that daughter Khloe Kardashian has been the most affected by the announcement that Keeping Up With The Kardashians would be coming to an end next year.

“We had to tell the crew yesterday, so we were all crying, but I think Khloé,” Kris told Ryan Seacrest when asked who had taken the news the hardest. “[Khloé] is the one who is taking it the hardest and hasn’t stopped crying since we announced. … It’s been a hard decision; I’m not going to lie. It’s been very emotional.”

She added, “I think the number 20 used to sound good until 2020, but the number 20 just seemed like the right time I think for us to take a minute and breathe and everybody slow down a bit. Figure out what our next steps are.”

There are rumors that the show could be headed to Netflix in a huge, multi-million dollar deal.