Kris Jenner: Khloe Kardashian Hasn't Since Crying Over 'KUWTK' Ending

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Kris Jenner has revealed that daughter Khloe Kardashian has been the most affected by the announcement that Keeping Up With The Kardashians would be coming to an end next year.

“We had to tell the crew yesterday, so we were all crying, but I think Khloé,” Kris told Ryan Seacrest when asked who had taken the news the hardest. “[Khloé] is the one who is taking it the hardest and hasn’t stopped crying since we announced. … It’s been a hard decision; I’m not going to lie. It’s been very emotional.”

