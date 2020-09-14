Kourtney Kardashian Outs Sister Kendall Jenner as a ‘Stoner’

Instagram

In an episode of ‘Sibling Rivalry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson’, the 24-year-old model admits for the first time in public that she smokes marijuana.

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed her sister Kendall Jenner‘s penchant for weed. In a newly-aired episode of “Sibling Rivalry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson” which was taped in January, the mother of three outed her half-sister as a “stoner.”

During the interview, Oliver asked the famous sisters, “If there was a stoner [in your family] who would it be?” The “Kardashian Konfidential” author quickly answered, “Kendall,” which the model confirmed.

“I am a stoner,” the 24-year-old catwalk beauty admitted. Noting that it was the first time she spoke of it in public, she added, “No one knows that, so that’s the first time I’ve ever really said anything out there.”

During the conversation with the Hudson siblings, Kourtney also mentioned Kylie Jenner as the most “laidback” of the family. “Kylie is very non-judgemental,” said the 41-year-old reality TV star of the makeup mogul.

While Kendall didn’t divulge on her marijuana use, she’s not the first member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to admit to drug use. Kim Kardashian previously shocked fans when she revealed in an episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” that she was high on drugs during two of notable moments in her life, when she wed music producer Damon Thomas in 2000 and when she made a sex tape with Ray J in 2003.

“I got married on ecstasy. The first time,” she said in front of Scott Disick. “I did ecstasy once and I got married. I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen.”

Scott asked in disbelief, “You were high on ecstasy when you made that sex tape?” The wife of Kanye West confirmed, “Absolutely. Everyone knows it,” she claimed. “Like, my jaw was shaking the whole time.”

In 2019, Kim also revealed that she enjoys using CBD products and even threw a CBD-themed baby shower ahead of welcoming her fourth child with Kanye via surrogate. “I started taking CBD and it really changed things for me,” she said on Kourtney’s blog Poosh last fall. “It calms me down automatically.”

Recreational marijuana is legal in the state of California.