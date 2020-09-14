Kingston Digital Releases 128GB Capacity Addition to DataTraveler 2000 Encrypted USB

Article content continued

DataTraveler 2000 is FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certified and offers military-grade 256-bit AES hardware-based encryption. Designed with global security IT professionals, small-to-medium businesses and corporate end users in mind, DT2000 is perfect for those who require electronic data protection. Encryption is done on the drive with no trace of the PIN left on the system. The drive is OS independent, making it easily deployable in work environments where multiple devices and operating systems are in use.

DataTraveler 2000 is available in capacities 4GB to 128GB1 and is backed by a three-year warranty with free technical support. For more information visit www.kingston.com.

1 Some of the listed capacity on a Flash storage device is used for formatting and other functions and thus is not available for data storage. As such, the actual available capacity for data storage is less than what is listed on the products. For more information, go to Kingston’s Flash Memory Guide at kingston.com/flashguide.

