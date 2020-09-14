Kelly Osbourne Tries to Coax Dad Ozzy Into Keeping His Grey Hair

Instagram

The daughter of the Black Sabbath frontman claims, in a new interview, that due to his Parkinson’s battle, the rocker will have to wait until the COVID-19 pandemic passes to dye his natural shade.

Kelly Osbourne loves her dad Ozzy Osbourne‘s grey hair and has begged him not to dye it again.

The Black Sabbath star’s daughter, who is known for her vibrant hair colour choices, is an unlikely fan of Ozzy’s natural grey shade and has urged him to keep it.

Speaking to U.K. newspaper Metro, Kelly said: “I’m trying to talk him into keeping the hair… My dad’s grey hair is the most beautiful colour grey hair I have ever seen and I pray that I have that colour.”

“I keep going over and touching it because it feels like silk and it’s so thick and gorgeous,” she explained. “Because of his Parkinson’s he can’t dye it until the pandemic has got to a better place – since he’s so high risk, but he’s counting the days until he can dye it again.”

She added: “I’m trying to talk him into not dyeing it.”

Ozzy went public with his Parkinson’s battle back in January after being diagnosed with the disease in February, 2019. Despite suffering with the illness, he’s determined to return to the stage once the COVID-19 pandemic passes to complete his previously-planned tour dates.