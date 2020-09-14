Keith Urban Reveals How He Knew Nicole Kidman Was “the One”

“There’s a song on my album called ‘Better Than I Am,’ which touches on a lot of these things,” he pointed out, adding, “And there’s a line in there… that talks about ‘more a truce, less a surrender.’ It’s more of giving more than I wanna give and that’s what it takes… to actually live this life that I was trying to find. I just was never giving enough, ever.”

It helps that the power couple stays grounded by living in Nashville, Tenn. In fact, the pair’s two daughters, Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 9 are true Nashvillians.

“I’m not aware of it, it’s just how they sound…,” Keith expressed, after explaining his girls don’t have Australian accents like him or the actress. “I couldn’t picture them any other way… They sound like everybody else. They blend right in.”

Like his daughters feeling right at home in Nashville, Keith said he enjoys being the man of the house.

“I grew up… me and my brother, mom and dad, no sisters, but somehow I just fit right into this family,” he shared. “It’s all females. We have a male dog… to balance things out… I love it.”