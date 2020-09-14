Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Seen for the First Time Since Daisy’s Birth

Back in August, Katy and Orlando shared the exciting news that their bundle of joy had finally arrived.

The Goodwill Ambassadors for UNICEF made the announcement with the organization, saying, “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.”

“But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was,” the proud parents continued. “Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of a greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.”

The pair set up a donation page in their daughter’s honor.

Before Katy welcomed Daisy, Orlando was already a proud father to 9-year-old son, Flynn Bloom, whom he shares with Miranda Kerr.