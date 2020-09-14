Katrina Kaif Anushka Sharma wish Ayushmann Khurrana on his birthday

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most talented actors of Bollywood. He has proved his acting prowess time and time again. Ayushmann remains humble even after tasting stardom. He has a string of hit films attached to his name, which has put him in the big league. Ayushmann celebrates his birthday today and many of his colleagues took to social media to wish him on his big day.



Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and many others sent in their good wishes for Ayushmann on his birthday. Check out all their posts below… Happy birthday Ayushmann!

#AnushkaSharma wishes #AyushmannKhurrana on his birthday with a lovely message. #HappyBirthdayAyushmannKhurrana pic.twitter.com/bIll7IbQ8s — Filmfare (@filmfare) September 14, 2020

#RajkummarRao sends out some love to #AyushmannKhurrana on his birthday. #HappyBirthdayAyushmannKhurrana pic.twitter.com/3HMqkQBzWt — Filmfare (@filmfare) September 14, 2020

#VarunDhawan sends out birthday wishes to #AyushmannKhurrana with a throwback picture. #HappyBirthdayAyushmannKhurrana pic.twitter.com/rs7w5Fkb2D — Filmfare (@filmfare) September 14, 2020