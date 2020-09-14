Kanye West Urges Drake and J. Cole to Publicly Apologize to Him

WENN/Instar/Alex Huggan

Calling himself Nat Turner, the ‘I Love It’ rapper calls out his fellow hip-hop stars through a tweet that reads, ‘I need a publicly apology from J Cole and Drake to start with immediately.’

Kanye West is back at it again with his online rant. The hip-hop star called out not only Drake, but also J. Cole when he took to his Twitter account on Monday, September 14 to demand a public apology from the two rappers.

He first started his rant by vowing not to release any new music until his contract with Sony and Universal is “done,” before calling out both Drake and Cole. “I need a publicly apology from J Cole and Drake to start with immediately … I’m Nat Turner … I’m fighting for us,” so he said on the micro-blogging site.

Not stopping there, Kanye then name-dropped Jay-Z as he said that he wanted to meet his longtime friend. “I’m not industry bro … I don’t care… I’m in service to Christ … we need world healing … I miss my brothers… I refuse to argue with black men on labels we don’t own… even twitter,” he said in a separate tweet. “I have the utmost respect for all brothers … we need to link and respect each other… no more dissing each other on labels we don’t own.”

For now, neither of the rappers mentioned in his tweets has responded to him.

Kanye and Drake’s beef reignited two years ago after Pusha T called out the latter on his song “Daytona”. Drake then responded with “Duppy Freestyle”, on which he called out both Pusha and Kanye. Following some shades thrown on their own songs, things then took an ugly turn when Kanye said that Drake threatened him and his family.

On the other hand, fans started suspecting that Kanye and Cole were beefing when the latter appeared to be dissing the father of four in “Middle Child” and “False Prophets”. Responding to the diss in an unreleased song, Kanye took shots at the Dreamville rapper, “You heard Cole on that song, he was tryna hate.”