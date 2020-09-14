Kanye West Loses Spot on Wisconsin’s Presidential Ballot Over 14-Second Lateness

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

The ‘Power’ rapper, who had already missed deadlines or had petitions rejected in a string of other major states, is currently also suing Ohio’s elections chief after he was denied a spot.

–

A U.S. judge has ruled Kanye West is officially ineligible to appear on the 2020 election ballot in Wisconsin due to a late registration.

The “Power” rapper’s bid for the White House was dealt a blow in August, when state election officials declared his paperwork had been filed just after the 5 pm .

His lawyer fought back, insisting as long as their documents were lodged before 5.01 pm, they technically remained within the legal time frame – however, that argument has since been shot down by a circuit court magistrate, who has declared West’s filing was 14 seconds too late.

“The court believes at the time a grandfather clock rings out five times is the moment it is 5 p.m,” Judge John Zakowski wrote in his ruling, obtained by TMZ. “Any time after that is precisely that: after 5 p.m.”

He added, “The court used the analogy of midnight. There is significant difference between 11:59:59 p.m. and one second after midnight. The passage of a second after midnight confers an entirely new day.”

Ironically, Kanye is famed for his Grammy-winning 2005 album, titled “Late Registration”.

Although he has lost his latest bid to get on the state’s ballot, he could still appeal the decision by taking the case to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

The controversial hip-hop star, who had previously voiced his support for incumbent Republican leader Donald Trump, had already missed deadlines or had petitions rejected in a string of other major states, while he is currently also suing Ohio’s elections chief after he was denied a spot on the state’s presidential ballot this November.