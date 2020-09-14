Kanye West Demands Public Apology From J. Cole & Drake Before Saying He Missed His ‘Brothers’ In Twitter Rant

Kanye West fired up his Twitter fingers once again to call out a few of his fellow rappers before ultimately admitting that he missed his “brothers” in a series of tweets.

Kanye had been relatively quiet and spending time with family as well as working on music since his last breakdown on social media.

While Ye continues his presidential run, he’s also taken family vacations and was pictured working with Lil Baby in the studio.

Then on Monday night, Kanye returned to Twitter with a few words for some of his close peers while making comments about the music industry as a whole.

Kanye began by demanding a public apology from J. Cole and Drake and then tweeted and deleted that he is the second richest Black man in America.

This wouldn’t be the first time Ye has taken shots at Drake and a little more than a year ago, Kanye took jabs at both Drake and J. Cole in a leaked snippet. Read more about that here.

Ye also seemingly tweeted at Jay-Z and name dropped Steve Stout and Travis Scott as well.

Shortly after, Kanye changed his tune saying that he missed his brothers and didn’t want argue with them on labels “we don’t own.”

“I have the utmost respect for all brothers…we need to link and respect each other…no more dissing each other on labels we don’t own,” he added.

He also shared that he was seemingly hurt about Steve Stoute’s recent comments about Ye’s presidential run. Kanye said Steve is a good man but was disappointed with a lot of Steve’s recent decisions.

It seems Kanye’s tweets were an attempt to extend the olive branch to people he may not be in the best terms with. It’s only a matter of time to see if these issues will be resolved. We’ll keep you posted.

