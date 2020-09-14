Kane Cornes calls out Carlton’s Bryce Gibbs gesture, David Teague leadership

Port Adelaide great Kane Cornes has criticised Carlton coach David Teague for being too friendly with his players, saying it has resulted in a lack of killer instinct among the group.

Coming into Round 17 with an outside chance of making the top eight, Teague’s side conceded the first five goals to the AFL’s bottom-placed side, eventually falling behind by as much as 44 points to Adelaide.

Cornes pointed to Carlton stars Kade Simpson and Marc Murphy chairing off former teammate and current Crows veteran Bryce Gibbs after the game as an example of the Blues being too nice.

“They can stand there like all the other clubs would do and clap him off with a guard of honour,” he told Nine’s Footy Classified.

Cornes took issue with Carlton veterans Kade Simpson and Marc Murphy chairing off Bryce Gibbs (Getty)

“This is a player that wanted to leave. If you’ve really got killer instinct and you’re disappointed about missing the finals and rebuilding for the 20th straight year, you don’t stand there and chair off a player who wanted to leave your club and chase a premiership only a two or three years prior.

“Even David Teague’s comment, I would have just loved for him to say, ‘I didn’t like it and I spoke to my players about not doing that again’.

“He is non-committal with that and I think there’s a problem with trying to be friends with the playing group.

“I think he’s got terrific attributes, he can be an attacking coach, which we’re craving for, but at the moment he is too nice on this playing group and he lacks the killer instinct of a Clarko, Chris Scott or Chris Fagan that we’ve seen this year.”

Following the match, Teague addressed the heartfelt gesture by the two Blues veterans, who are extremely close friends with Gibbs, admitting it felt “weird”.

Cornes says David Teague has tried too hard to be friends with his players rather than being ruthless (AAP)

“I get it, but there was a little part of me that thought I’m not sure about this to be honest,” he said.

“It’s a hard moment in terms of we had just lost a game of footy, but you want to respect someone that’s been a great player of the game. Next time, let’s do it after a win.”

Pointing to vision of Carlton players smiling and sharing laughs with their opponents after the loss, Cornes said Blues fans would be “furious” at the players’ reactions.

“These scenes after the game, if I was a Carlton fan, I’d be furious at this,” he said.

“You missed an opportunity to play finals and concede the first five goals against the wooden spoon side after seven goals against Sydney last week.

“The nice approach from David Teague I think is filtering through the group and they just lack killer instinct.”