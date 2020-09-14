K. Michelle & Big Freedia Share They Reportedly Auditioned For A Role In ‘P-Valley’ (Video)

Recently K. Michelle shared that while she’s happy for the other actresses, she auditioned for a role on the show and “hurt” that she didn’t get the part.

“I auditioned for months for this part as Mercedes, and it was between me and her. My body wasn’t together. I had holes in me… everything. She does an amazing job at what she does, K. Michelle explained.

She continued, “I haven’t watched it in the full. I watched it–the first couple of episodes. It hurts so bad. Nothing hurts me so bad than to see y’all comparing me because I was that close to getting [it]. That was my first role that I was really that close to getting. It hurts so bad man because I was that close. It was between me and her. I was put on hold for the part and it didn’t happen. So I hurt.

On today, Big Freedia shared that she also auditioned for the role of Uncle Clifford.

In a message to K. Michelle, she wrote, “@kmichellemusic they called to[o] girl. [B]etter luck next time To us [purple heart emojis][.] @pvalleystarz uncle Clifford[,] yes!! I would have cut up without a knife[.] Do y’all see me on it?? What y’all think?

Recently, Niecy Nash shared she wouldn’t mind auditioning for a part at ‘The Pynk.’

She stated in an IG vid, “You think I could audition to work for Uncle Clifford at ‘The Pynk’?

Y’all wanna see them at ‘The Pynk’?

