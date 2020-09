In case you don’t know, Julie and the Phantoms follows Julie, who lost her passion for music after her mother’s death. Just when she’s struggling to find her voice again, the ghosts of Sunset Curve — a ’90s band whose members mysteriously died before their big break — show up in her mom’s old music studio and help get Julie out of her funk. As their friendship grows, they start the band Julie and the Phantoms. The series was also executive produced and directed by Kenny Ortega.