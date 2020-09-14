Jordan Petaia set to start for Queensland Reds in Super Rugby grand final after concussion

The Queensland Reds’ Super Rugby grand final hopes have been given a major boost, with youngster Jordan Petaia set to start.

Petaia suffered a concussion in the first half of Queensland’s 25-13 semi-final win over the Melbourne Rebels, but will start on the wing for Brad Thorn’s side in the decider.

According to Nine News Brisbane, Petaia’s return means Hunter Paisami is expected to start in the No.13 jersey, while Chris Feauai-Sautia is expected to miss through injury.

The grand final is an added boost for Paisami after he was named in the extended 44-man Wallabies squad for the upcoming Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship matches.

The Reds are aiming to win their first Super Rugby title since 2011, but will have to break a major drought (Getty)

Speaking ahead of the grand Final, Paisami said he would be willing to play whatever role necessary in order to win the Super Rugby title.

“I’ll be happy to try to do my job. Whether it’s minutes, seconds, I’ll just try to make the most of it,” he told reporters on Monday.

“I’m pretty keen. I’m pumped.”

Facing the ACT Brumbies in the Grand Final this weekend, the Reds will have to overcome a six-year losing streak in Canberra if it is to claim the title.