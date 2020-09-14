Jordan De Goey stars in comeback from injury to spark Collingwood to top eight spot

Jordan De Goey has played a starring role on his return from a finger injury, kicking four goals as Collingwood sealed a top eight spot with a win over the Gold Coast Suns.

De Goey made an impact, kicking the Magpies’ opening goal of the match, before adding three more majors as Collingwood ran out 10. 8. (68) to 6. 10. (46) winners at the Gabba.

On a dewy night in Brisbane where players found it tough to handle the ball, De Goey’s class and clinical finishing ability stood out as the Magpies were able to survive a brief scare from the young Suns.

De Goey’s return also seemed to have a direct impact on big man Mason Cox, who turned in his best performance of the season with two goals to go along with seven marks.

Jordan de Goey and Mason Cox kicked six of Collingwood’s 10 goals between them against the Suns (Getty)

Following the match, Collingwood captain Scott Pendlebury explained the impact that De Goey has on his side’s ball movement through the middle of the ground.

“From clearances a couple of times tonight, we were able to get it in deep and Jordy finds himself in a one-on-one and he wins those more often than not,” he told Fox Footy.

“I thought he and Coxy did really well in blocking for each other and crumbing balls off each other.

“Especially in the conditions as well, it’s night time up here and we’re still getting used to it basically being a game of wet-weather footy, so if we can get it in and try to lock it in our forward half and give guys like Jordy, (Cox) and (Brody Mihocek) one-on-ones.”

Scott Pendlebury became the Collingwood’s equal games-record holder with 313 games (Getty)

Pendlebury drew level with coach Nathan Buckley on 161 games as captain of Collingwood, while also tying Magpies games record-holder Tony Shaw on 313 games.

Buckley also noted the impact De Goey has on his team’s performance.

“I’ve said all along around personnel is not going to be the difference around whether we play our system and that we’re not waiting for the cavalry to come back,” he said.

“But when you see Jordy do his thing, you understand how much we’ve missed. It’s good to be able to see that evidence on the football field.”

Collingwood now sits in sixth position on the ladder and will face ladder-leaders Port Adelaide in Adelaide next Monday night in the final home and away match of the year.