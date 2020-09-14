Jon Gosselin ‘Frustrated’ Over Allegations That He Abuses Son Collin

Instagram

Kate slams her ex-husband, who is allegedly under investigation by County of Berks, Pennsylvania Child & Youth Services, for allegedly kicking and punching their 16-year-old son.

Kate Gosselin‘s abuse allegation against Jon Gosselin seemingly takes a toll on him. It is said that the 43-year-old reality TV star “is really frustrated that Kate has to get involved with Collin after not seeing her son for years.”

A source spills to HollywoodLife.com, “There have been no attempts by her to help Collin and instead she just wants to point the finger at Jon all while she sent Collin away.” The insider continued, “Sadly this situation was a teenager who had a hard day and acted out. Jon as a parent has to have rules and unfortunately that day had to restrain him for his own safety.”

Prior to this, Collin also referenced the alleged abuse on his own social media. “My dad is a liar. Yesterday he beat me up and thought nothing of it, he punched me in the face and gave me a swollen nose and I started bleeding. He then continued to kick me in the ribs after I was on the floor,” the 16-year-old wrote in the now-deleted post.

Collin reportedly “was furious and emotional and called the police and posted details of abuse on his Instagram that never happened. Jon would never punch or kick his son,” a source said. “Collin did regret what he said and pulled it down off social media but at that point it was too late.”

Kate, meanwhile, slammed her ex-husband for allegedly kicking and punching their son. “You do not punch and kick your children. You do not kick a child,” Kate told PEOPLE on September 10. “I don’t want to hear any excuses from anyone, not from his father, not from local law enforcement, not from court personnel whose job is supposedly to ensure the best interests of my children,” Kate, who said that Jon is under investigation by County of Berks, Pennsylvania Child & Youth Services, went on to claim.