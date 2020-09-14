John David Washington Spills on Chores Dad Denzel Give Him After Moving Back Home Due to COVID-19

WENN

The ‘Tenet’ star reveals, in a new interview, now that he moves back in with his dad amid coronavirus pandemic, he is forced to do some chores because the ‘Equalizer’ star likes ‘some order in the house.’

–

John David Washington could not escape household chores when COVID-19 pandemic forced him to briefly move back home with his parents. Appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to promote his new movie, the “Tenet” star was coaxed to spill on the housework his famous father, Denzel Washington, gave him.

The 36-year-old got candid about his living situation after guest host Samuel L. Jackson asked in the Friday, September 11 episode, “You really live in Brooklyn, but since the pandemic has happened you had to come back home. So you’re living in the house again, right?” In response, he shyly replied, “Technically not anymore, but I was, I was in my old room.”

Samuel went on to press John into sharing more details about his tasks around the house, noting that Denzel liked “some order in the house.” Unable to contain his embarrassment, John said, “I can’t believe we’re doing this right now.” Still, he went on to admit, “There was a chore or two. My chore was to make sure I’m down for dinner in time.”

John’s reply apparently did not meet Samuel’s expectation as “The Avengers” actor pointed out, “That’s not a chore. A chore is like sweeping the driveway, taking the garbage out, something that earns your keep.” It prompted the former NFL star to offer, “How about cooking? There you go, I earned my keep that way.” The answer led the 71-year-old to gush, “I know you’re the grill master. You got mad, mad grill skills, I gotta say that.”





Elsewhere in the chat, John revealed that all members of his immediate family have watched “Tenet”. Asked to describe the Christopher Nolan-directed action thriller movie to viewers, he simply stated, “It is a globetrotting spy thriller action-packed Nolan genre.”

“Tenet”, which also stars Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki, revolves around a secret agent’s journey through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. It opened on Labor Day weekend across North America, and has since raked in $20 million domestically.