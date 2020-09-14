Joe Burrow unhappy with Bengals’ debut, grades it a ‘D’

The Cincinnati Bengals were so close to winning Joe Burrow’s debut game, but they couldn’t force overtime as their kicker missed a game-tying field goal.

Given the shortened offseason and no preseason games due to the coronavirus pandemic, Burrow was pretty impressive in his Bengals’ debut. However, the LSU product believes that he needs to be better following a 16-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The rookie signal-caller was very hard on himself after his first professional starting, grading himself a “D.”

“At the end of the day, I made too many mistakes to win the game and we just didn’t make enough plays,” Burrow said Sunday, according to the team’s website.

Burrow led the Bengals on a 69-yard drive while trailing by a field goal late in the fourth quarter. While Randy Bullock missed the game-tying field goal, an offensive pass interference penalty negated Burrow’s touchdown pass to A.J. Green prior to the kick.

The 23-year-old finished with 193 yards and no touchdowns against one interception. However, he did have 46 yards and one rushing score, but was sacked three times.

Burrow and the Bengals will have an opportunity to bounce back on Thursday night against the Cleveland Browns.