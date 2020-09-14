Joe Budden Turned Down Tekashi 6ix9ine Interview: You’re A Manipulator!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Just says after podcaster Gillie Da King revealed that he turned down an opportunity to interview Tekashi 6ix9ine — Joe Budden shared that he also did the same.

“Now, it becomes crystal clear, as it did for Gillie. You’re not looking to expose something. You’re looking to expose something next to someone that’s official. You’re looking to expose something next to somebody that didn’t f*ck with you. That’s called you’re looking for a co-sign,” said Joe.

