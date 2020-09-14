Japan foreign min Motegi to retain post in new cabinet: Kyodo By

© . Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi delivers his speech at ASEAN’s Secretariat in Jakarta
TOKYO () – Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will retain his post in the new cabinet to be announced on Wednesday by presumptive prime minister-elect Yoshihide Suga, Kyodo news reported.
Citing unnamed sources, Kyodo also said on Tuesday that Suga had decided to keep Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, Transport Minister Kazuyoshi Akaba, and Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto, in their current posts.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.