Japan foreign min Motegi to retain post in new cabinet: Kyodo By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi delivers his speech at ASEAN’s Secretariat in Jakarta

TOKYO () – Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will retain his post in the new cabinet to be announced on Wednesday by presumptive prime minister-elect Yoshihide Suga, Kyodo news reported.

Citing unnamed sources, Kyodo also said on Tuesday that Suga had decided to keep Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, Transport Minister Kazuyoshi Akaba, and Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto, in their current posts.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR