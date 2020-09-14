Jamie Collins ejection, makes contact with referee

The bizarre ejection of Detroit Lions star Jamie Collins has divided the NFL with the league declining to suspend the linebacker following an incident with an official in the second quarter of Monday’s (AEST) season opening loss to the Chicago Bears.

Collins, in his first game for the team since signing a three-year, $30 million contract in May, was booted from the game after making contact with the referee while trying to demonstrate how Bears running back David Montgomery was illegally lowering his head as he ran the football.

Referee Alex Kemp immediately threw a penalty flag and after a lengthy discussion with officials, Collins’ disqualification was announced, along with a 15-yard penalty.

“No, players are allowed to touch officials, put a hand on your shoulder, or something of that nature,” Kemp said. “But unnecessary contact with a game official — it’s Rule 12-3-1-E — covers unnecessary contact to a game official. So, that’s what I went with.”

While the broadcast team agreed with Kemp’s decision, the call divided fans and commentators.

Fans claimed Collins stopped moving when his helmet touched Kemp, but the referee leaned back as if there was strong contact.

David Canter, Collins’ agent, expressed his frustration at the ejection on Twitter, calling the decision a “disgraceful misinterpretation of the rules.”

“Are you f—–g kidding me,” Canter wrote. “You can’t eject a player for this. Totally f—-n overzealous interpretation of the rules. He is clearly demonstrating that a player was illegally lowering his helmet to deliver a blow. Completely ridiculous ejection.”

Detroit Lions star Jamie Collins remonstrates with referee Alex Kemp. (FOX Sports)

Reports state the league will not suspend Collins for his actions despite the ejection. Lions coach Matt Patricia said the ruling was frustrating but everybody has to abide by the rules.

“I’ve spoken to him at length, and to the team,” he said. “Look, I think the bottom line is there’s rules in place for a reason, and it’s to protect everybody that’s on the field, including the officials, and everybody knows that. Whether it’s an honest mistake or not, you just can’t do that, and that’s the bottom line.

“He was trying to demonstrate (what was happening) more than do anything aggressive. It was just more of a, ‘Hey, this is what’s going on,’ and unfortunately got too close.

“It’s not OK, we know that, we can’t afford to lose a great player at the beginning of the game, and, you know, it’s a hard lesson for everyone to learn. It’s another reminder of those situations. You can’t touch an official. It is what it is.”