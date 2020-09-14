Jaimi Curry Kenny, daughter of Lisa Curry, Grant Kenny, dead at 33

Lisa Curry has shared her heartbreak over the loss of daughter Jaimi, saying the pain is so bad she can “barely breathe”.
“Jaimi will forever be remembered as a caring, bright and loving soul who always put others before herself. Her love of flowers, cooking, art, decorating, photography, babies, the beach, and helping others will always be remembered.”
Ms Curry also thanked paramedics and medical staff at the hospital for giving the family “extra ” with Jaimi.
“Rest in peace my beautiful baby. I will miss you every sunrise, I will miss you when the sun is shining and the birds are singing,” she wrote.
“I will miss you when the clouds are dark and stormy and when the rainbow appears. I will miss you when I close my eyes. I will miss you when I open my eyes. I will miss our long hugs and long chats.
“I will miss watching, feeling and knowing your love for your sister and brother, your little nephew, Cleo, your Ma and dad.
“I just can’t believe you’re not here anymore. I sit and just shake my head. It doesn’t seem real or right. You will forever be with me in my heart Jaimi. I love you so much.”
Olympic swimmer Lisa Curry and former ironman Grant Kenny, both 57, were married from 1996 until 2017. As well as Jaimi, they share daughter Morgan and son Jett.