Jaden Smith Denies Dating Sofia Richie

Jaden Smith has shut down rumors that he’s currently dating model Sofia Richie following her recent breakup with Scott Disick.

“You know, I actually don’t look at the internet, so I didn’t see that,” he told Ryan Seacrest. “Me and Sofia have been friends for like 10 years.”

“We’ve been going to the beach pretty consistently for 10 years too,” he continued. “But, we’re just homies and we love each other and it was fun.”

Sofia broke up with Scott several weeks back, and has been seen cozying up to his ex, Kourtney Kardashian. According to a source, Scott has always been in love with the reality television star.

“Scott is always going to be in love with Kourtney, and that’s something Sofia has had to face since even before she got serious with him,” a source told UsWeekly. “It’s been an ongoing thing. It just became more apparent that his family was more of a priority than she was, and his family would be his main priority over anything and anyone.”