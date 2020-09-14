Jaden Smith Denies Dating Sofia Richie

Jaden Smith has shut down rumors that he’s currently dating model Sofia Richie following her recent breakup with Scott Disick.

“You know, I actually don’t look at the internet, so I didn’t see that,” he told Ryan Seacrest. “Me and Sofia have been friends for like 10 years.”

“We’ve been going to the beach pretty consistently for 10 years too,” he continued. “But, we’re just homies and we love each other and it was fun.”

