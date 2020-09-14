Instagram

Even though the sideline reporter is disappointed over being let go from the show, she feels there’s ‘something on the horizon’ now that she has more free time in her schedule.

Erin Andrews is not hiding her disappointment over her surprise firing from “Dancing with the Stars“. Sharing her side of the story in a new interview, the dancing competition show’s longtime co-host candidly admitted it “was a super big bummer” that she was being let go ahead of season 29.

The 42-year old spoke up about how she felt over her sudden exit in the Monday, September 14 episode of the “Token CEO” podcast. “I didn’t have much time to deal with it. I got a call that said, ‘So-and-so from ABC wants to talk to you,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, s**t, this is it.’ I felt sorry for myself,” she recalled. “Yeah, it was a super big bummer.”

On the reason why she had it hard, the longtime NFL sideline reporter pointed out that her dismissal was done at such a bad timing due to the coronavirus pandemic. “I kind of was like, ‘This is a terrible time to lose my job,’ because we don’t know when live television is coming back,” she explained. “These are hard jobs to get. I was like, ‘Oh no, I’m a loser, this is really bad.’ ”

Despite her initial worry and disappointment, the wife of former NHL forward Jarret Stoll tried to keep a positive attitude. “Nobody wants to be let go when it’s not on their terms, but I do think there’s something on the horizon. I’m definitely working my people to find something and put something on the horizon,” she shared.

The TV personality also tried to look at her situation through another perspective. “These are the things people go through in their life. Right? And I did remind myself, by the way, there’s people that have such worse stuff going on right now,” she said. “I mean, give me a break, for me to be that selfish and think, ‘Oh, my God, the world’s ending.’ People have lost multiple people in their families because of COVID.”

Erin had worked as Tom Bergeron‘s co-host on “DWTS” since March 2014. In July 2020, ABC announced that both she and Tom would not be returning to their hosting duties. Tyra Banks has been appointed to take over their roles as the new host in addition to being the show’s executive producer.